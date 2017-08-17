14-year-old cyclist sustains facial injuries in accident involving Uber driver

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old boy was hospitalised with multiple facial injuries after being hit on Tuesday (Aug 15) afternoon by a car with an Uber driver at its wheel.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and a bicycle at the junction of Still Road and East Coast Road shortly before 5pm.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call about the accident at 4.53pm, and its ambulance arrived at the scene about six minutes later.

The boy was conscious when he was sent to Changi General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In response to Channel NewsAsia's queries, Uber confirmed the car was driven by one of its drivers but said that he was not on an Uber trip at the time of the accident.

Advertisement