15,000 engineers needed for rail industry by 2030: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE: There are almost 10,000 engineers in the rail industry currently but this is expected to increase to 15,000 by 2030, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Thursday (Feb 23).



Mr Khaw, who is also the Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure, said that over the past five years, LTA and the two rail operators, SMRT and SBS Transit, have increased their hiring for engineering, operations and maintenance by 50 per cent to the current numbers, but more is needed.

"By 2030, we expect this number to grow further – at least by another 50 per cent to 15,000. But I suspect we will need more than that. This makes the rail industry a growth industry, whose employment prospects are almost guaranteed in the next decade," he said.

The Minister was speaking at the launch of the Singapore Rail Academy on Thursday, which aims to develop the next generation of engineers for Singapore’s growing rail infrastructure network.

Set up within the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and based out of its Bedok Campus, aspiring engineers and technicians can gain skills and accreditation required to join the rail industry. The academy will also act as a research and development centre for rail engineering, conducting applied research with other research institutes and Institutes of Higher Learning.

The academy is currently collaborating with the Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) to develop a bridging training programme targeted at engineers and technicians beginning their careers in the rail sector, as well as mid-career entrants to the industry.



The programme has already welcomed its first batch of almost 30 engineers from SBS Transit, SMRT and LTA, who completed an inaugural three-day foundation module from Jan 9 to 11. The module covered topics such as the regulatory and financing aspects of Singapore’s rapid transit system, design thinking in the rapid transit engineering life-cycle, and public transport fare policy.

Known as the Career On-boarding for Railway Engineering (CORE) programme, e2i will provide training grants for eligible programme participants. Future intermediate and advanced level modules will be developed in line with a rail industry competency framework.

DEVELOPING LOCAL TALENT POOL

The event also saw the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between LTA, the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and the International Council on Systems Engineering (INCOSE) to develop skilled manpower in systems engineering to support local public transport manpower requirements. All three parties will work together to develop an applied learning curricula based on industrial development for pre-employment training and continuing education and training programmes.

In line with the partnership, LTA also announced the opening of two laboratories at SIT to conduct training and courses for students in the SIT Sustainable Infrastructure Engineering (Land) degree programme, the SIT-DigiPen Systems Engineering (ElectroMechanical Systems) degree programme as well as practising engineers.



One lab is also equipped with railway engineering simulator software to allow students and trainees to try their hand at designing rail networks, and gain exposure to various rail signalling operations and simulations. The software was obtained from London Underground, and customised for Singapore’s rail network, it said.