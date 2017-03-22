16 hotels to take part in new Lean Hotel Initiative to boost productivity

SINGAPORE: A total of 16 hotels in Singapore are set to participate in the new Lean Hotel Initiative, which was launched on Wednesday (Mar 22).

The initiative, which is a collaboration between Workforce Singapore (WSG) and global consulting firm McKinsey & Company, is a four-month programme that aims to help hotels achieve higher productivity and sustainable growth with transformation projects.

Participating hotels include Amara Hotels & Resorts, Carlton Hotel and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport.

Under the programme, hotels will learn and apply diagnostic tools to assess their operational performance, develop solutions and implement their plans. McKinsey will also provide classroom training and fieldwork for hotel staff to familiarise themselves with the new practices.

WSG will be defraying part of the programme's cost.

At the launch event on Wednesday, Minister of State for Manpower Teo Ser Luck acknowledged that embarking on a lean transformation journey would not be easy but relying on quick fixes would not be sufficient.

"For example, to raise productivity, companies might adopt technology but not significantly change their process flow, or train their workers in the new technology," he said. "In the same vein, to address short term manpower challenges, companies may hire temporary help as opposed to grooming locals."

"These short-term fixes may help to alleviate the pain of manpower shortage for now, but the reality is that our workforce growth will continue to remain low and these measures will no longer be enough to help companies cope," he added.

Mr Teo also said he hoped that the Lean Hotel Initiative could eventually be scaled up to include more hotels and that it can be replicated to other sectors like manufacturing.