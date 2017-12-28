16 retiring and former principals step down, another 63 appointed or rotated to new positions

SINGAPORE: Sixteen retiring and former principals who are stepping down were honoured on Thursday (Dec 28) at an annual appointment and appreciation ceremony for their leadership contributions.

Collectively, they have served as principals for a total of 240 years, impacting about 40 schools, 4,000 teachers and 100,000 students, Minister of Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng noted in his speech at the event.

The retiring and former principals who are stepping down are:

Ms Tan Siew Piang, Deputy Director of Standards and Research at the Academy of Singapore Teachers Mdm Lee Lay Keok, Associate at the Educational Leadership Development Centre, Schools Division Mdm Tang Wai Peng, Principal of Xishan Primary School Mdm Woon Meen Faye Catherine, Principal of CHIJ Our Lady of Good Counsel Mdm Khoo Eng Leng, Deputy Director of the School Cockpit Administration Centre, Schools Division Ms Tay Beng Eng Veronica, Principal at Tampines Primary School Mr Yeo Kuerk Heng, Principal at Chong Boon Secondary School Mr Lui Seng Cheong, Principal at Queensway Secondary School Mdm Kok Chow Hiong, Principal at Gongshang Primary School Mr Chia Soo Keng, Principal at Henry Park Primary School Mdm Kew Mee Ying, Principal at St Hilda's Primary School Ms Lim Boon Cheng, Principal at Beacon Primary School Dr Hon Chiew Weng, Principal at Hwa Chong Institution Mr Chan Poh Meng, Principal at Raffles Institution Ms Yeo Hong Mui, Superintendent, Schools Division Mdm Tan Swee Ai Kelvyna, Divisional Director of the Curriculum Planning and Development Division 2

At the same time, 16 new principals were appointed and 47 others were rotated to helm other schools.

The Education Ministry said the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives and share best practices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mr Ng, who was the guest-of-honour at the event, thanked the principals and stressed the importance of innovation. Schools are the starting points to do so, especially in the age of technology, he said.

"A key part of what we do in education must be embracing innovation as a system, and nurturing innovation in our students. We must create for a students an environment that enables innovative mindsets," said Mr Ng.

He added that this can be done by nurturing imagination, inquisitiveness and "interconnections" - or helping students connect the dots.

He cited the example of Tanjong Katong Girls' School, which provides time for students to pursue their own interests with no agenda.

It sets aside "white space" for students once a week for about one-and-a-half hours to use as they please. These range from student-run rehearsals, house meetings, collaborative academic and non-academic projects, or simply having peer conversations.

Mr Ng said a school's role is to provide a stimulating environment, space, some exposure and skills, as well as the time to play.

"Unstructured play is meaningful and educational, even if we do not see immediate and direct outcomes.

"And by that, I mean the exploration of what interests them, at their own pace, without external pressure or fixed goals and targets to meet," he said.