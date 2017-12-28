16 retiring and former principals step down, another 63 appointed or rotated to new positions

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: Sixteen retiring and former principals who are stepping down were honoured on Thursday (Dec 28) at an annual appointment and appreciation ceremony for their leadership contributions.

Collectively, they have served as principals for a total of 240 years, impacting about 40 schools, 4,000 teachers and 100,000 students, Minister of Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng noted in his speech at the event.

Among those stepping down is Mr Chan Poh Meng, Principal of Raffles Institution (RI).

The 60-year-old, who headed the school for about four years, said one of his proudest achievements is changing the perception of what an elite school is.

“It’s to demystify that word. People sometimes mix up the words 'elite school' with elitism and being elitist. It is a very complex concept, but I think I have tried my best to make sure that people understand that while it is elite in some way, one need not be elitist,” said Mr Chan.

Mr Chan added that currently, students at RI largely enter the school based on academic merit. However, he hopes that the student population can be more diverse, and that the school will take in more students based on their talents.

TECHNOLOGY IN CLASSROOMS

At the ceremony on Thursday, 16 new principals were also appointed and 47 others rotated to helm other schools.

The Education Ministry said the process of appointing and rotating principals allows schools to benefit from new perspectives and share best practices.

One of the new principals is Mr Muhammad Farizal Umar, who will head Radin Mas Primary School from 2018.

The 40-year-old hopes to tap on the school’s expertise in using technology in classrooms to further enhance the quality of teaching and learning. For example, every classroom has an interactive whiteboard, 3D printers for students to use, as well as interactive educational walls along the corridors.

“There's an app for students to use on their phones during recess. They can walk around the school and find out more information on the things that we put up on the walls, such as information about nature,” said Mr Farizal.

"What I'm hoping is for the kids to take more ownership of their learning ... I hope that through the exposure of using all these medium, they would be more confident in terms of coping with the demands of the future," Mr Farizal added.

ENABLING INNOVATIVE MINDSETS

Mr Ng, who was the guest-of-honour at the event, thanked the principals and stressed the importance of innovation. Schools are the starting points to do so, especially in the age of technology, he said.

"A key part of what we do in education must be embracing innovation as a system, and nurturing innovation in our students. We must create for a students an environment that enables innovative mindsets," said Mr Ng.

He added that this can be done by nurturing imagination, inquisitiveness and "interconnections" - or helping students connect the dots.

He cited the example of Tanjong Katong Girls' School, which provides time for students to pursue their own interests with no agenda.

It sets aside "white space" for students once a week for about one-and-a-half hours to use as they please. These range from student-run rehearsals, house meetings, collaborative academic and non-academic projects, or simply having peer conversations.

Mr Ng said a school's role is to provide a stimulating environment, space, some exposure and skills, as well as the time to play.

"Unstructured play is meaningful and educational, even if we do not see immediate and direct outcomes.

"And by that, I mean the exploration of what interests them, at their own pace, without external pressure or fixed goals and targets to meet," he said.

The retiring and former principals who are stepping down are: