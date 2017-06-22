16-year-old arrested for alleged armed robbery at Yishun 7-Eleven

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old has been arrested for allegedly robbing a shop at Yishun Avenue 5, said the police in a media release on Thursday (Jun 22).

The incident happened on Monday night at a 7-Eleven store. Police said they received a report at about 10.55pm of a man entering the store armed with a knife. He fled with about S$230 in cash.

The suspect was arrested on Wednesday at Yishun Central.

He will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted, the teen could be handed a jail term of between five and 20 years, and receive at least 12 strokes of the cane.