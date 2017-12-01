162 arrested in 4-day islandwide drug bust

SINGAPORE: A total of 162 alleged drug offenders were arrested in a four-day islandwide operation, said the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Friday (Dec 1).

Among them was a 51-year-old male Singaporean, a suspected drug trafficker, who was arrested on Thursday in Geylang.

He was brought to his hideout in the same area, where CNB officers seized about 61g of 'Ice', 185 Erimin-5 tablets, eight 'Ecstasy' tablets and a small amount of cannabis.

Four digital weighing scales and drug-smoking apparatus were also seized from the suspect's unit.

During the entire operation conducted between Nov 27 and Dec 1, CNB recovered 158g of 'Ice', 65g of heroin, 14g of cannabis, 1.2kg of synthetic cannabis, 187 Erimin-5 tablets, 13 'Ecstasy' tablets, 13 LSD stamps and four 'Yaba' (methamphetamine) tablets.

The operation was supported by the police, and covered areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bedok Reservoir, Buangkok, Geylang, Hougang, Jurong, Potong Pasir, Punggol, Serangoon and Tampines.

Investigations against those arrested are ongoing.