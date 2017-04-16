17 arrested in police raid on entertainment outlets

SINGAPORE: Seventeen people were arrested following an eight-hour joint enforcement operation on nine public entertainment outlets that commenced at 10pm on Saturday (Apr 15), said a news release from the Singapore Police Force (SPF).



Fourteen women were among those arrested, of which four were caught appearing nude in a public place.

Two out of the three men arrested were suspected members of an unlawful society, SPF said.

One of the entertainment outlets was found to have breached the Public Entertainment Licensing Conditions while four were found to have breached the Fire Safety Rules and Regulations.



The operation was led by Tanglin Division and supported by officers from Criminal Investigations Department, Traffic Police, Central Narcotics Bureau and the Singapore Civil Defence Force Division.

The Traffic Police also conducted an enforcement operation against drink driving in the vicinity of Clemenceau Ave.



Twenty-eight motorists were checked and a man was arrested for drink driving. Investigations are ongoing.