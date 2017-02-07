176 homeless people received shelter and support from the Government in 2016

SINGAPORE: The number of homeless individuals who received support and shelter from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF) decreased from 199 in 2015 to 176 in 2016, said Assoc Prof Dr Faishal Ibrahim in Parliament on Tue (Feb 7).

The figures include individuals staying at public places such as parks and communal spaces in housing estates. Some individuals may actually have homes of their own, but choose to sleep in public places because of family disputes or other considerations, said Dr Faishal, who is Parliamentary Secretary for MSF.



“Homeless individuals tend to be of low income and have weak social support,” he added. “Many of them are older persons, who may have physical or mental health conditions and lack the means to support themselves. Many also have no family members who are able to support them.”



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nee Soon said that if homeless individuals are assessed by MSF to be unable to work and possessing no financial means, accommodation and family support, they will be admitted to a welfare home.



These homes provide care and rehabilitation programmes to help residents improve in their emotional and physical well-being, said Dr Faishal. Local media reported on Sunday (Feb 5) that 105 homeless individuals were sent to welfare homes in 2016.



In addition, transitional shelters provide temporary accommodation for homeless individuals and families who have exhausted all other means of accommodation and are not eligible for Housing and Development Board (HDB) options.



Caseworkers at the shelters and social workers at Family Service Centres will work with the homeless to improve their family situation and secure long-term housing arrangements.



Last week, MSF said the number of homeless families admitted to shelters had dropped from 144 in 2013 to 93 in 2016. However, these shelters took in 71 homeless individuals last year - an increase from 49 in 2013.



Marine Parade MP Seah Kian Peng later asked if homeless individuals with foreign spouses were covered under the 176 cases.



Said Dr Faishal: "This is about being human, about taking care of one another. Regardless of whether you are Singaporean or otherwise, if you find someone homeless, I think the action is to see how we can help them."