18 agencies, companies take part in ferry rescue exercise

SINGAPORE: A hundred passengers on a ferry en route to Singapore were “rescued” in an exercise on Friday morning (Aug 25) involving 18 government agencies and companies.



The ferry emergency exercise organised by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was a test of their readiness to respond to ferry mishaps, the agency said.



More than 300 personnel took part in the exercise, which involved the evacuation of about 100 passengers on a regional ferry heading to Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.



Multiple agencies took part in a maritime safety drill involving a ferry emergency. (Photo: Dylan Loh)

In the drill, about 50 of the passengers role-played as casualties who were injured or traumatised by the incident. Part of the exercise included the transfer of passengers onto a life raft and rescue craft, and the use of drones in search-and-rescue operations.

A new application, which allows for secure communication between the on-scene commander and incident manager, was also tested.



About 50 people role-play as passengers who were injured or traumatised in a Maritime and Port Authority drill on Aug 25. (Photo: MPA)

“Safety remains our key priority. Annually, we conduct ferry evacuation exercise to ensure that our ferry operators and the various agencies know what to do during an emergency. It is also a reminder to all our stakeholders that safety is everyone's responsibility and we have to remain vigilant at all times,” said MPA chief executive Andrew Tan.



Senior Minister for Transport and Health Dr Lam Pin Min was present at the exercise, as well as maritime safety agencies from 12 countries and representatives from the International Ferry Safety Association.



The agencies involved in the exercise on Friday included the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, the Ministry of Health, uniformed forces and ferry operators.

