18-year-old arrested for attempted extortion

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to extort money from a woman by threatening to upload a video of them having sex, said the police on Wednesday (Aug 23).

The 19-year-old woman lodged a report with the police on Aug 17 to say that an online acquaintance had threatened to upload the video if she did not transfer S$100 to him.

Ang Mo Kio officers conducted ground queries and subsequently arrested the man on Aug 22 at Bedok North Street 3.



The man will be charged in court on Thursday with the offence of attempted extortion. If found guilty, he could be jailed for at least 2 years and caned.