19,000 new homes planned for Kampong Bugis, Holland Plain and Bayshore

SINGAPORE: A total of 19,000 units in three upcoming neighbourhoods - Kampong Bugis, Holland Plain and Bayshore - are in the pipeline over the next decade.

Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong made this announcement on Monday (Oct 16) at the launch of an exhibition showcasing the proposals for the new districts.

“We want to make sure future residential precincts continue to meet the aspirations and needs of Singaporeans,” Mr Wong said.

A CAR-LITE, INCLUSIVE AND GREEN FUTURE

With the rise of shared transport and less need for car ownership, roads and car parks will become less necessary, allowing more space to be set aside for community and green spaces in the future, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said.

In line with this, the precincts will be designed around the vision of a car-lite, inclusive and green future.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For example, car parks could go underground, allowing for fewer cars on the road. Seamless networks of walkways, cycling paths and public transport nodes are also among the plans for the new districts.

To create more open, walkable neighbourhoods, private developments will use softer boundaries such as water features and landscaping, replacing gated communities fencing off private condominiums.

Non-residents will be able to use commercial and community facilities on the ground floor of buildings, while private facilities can be located on upper floors.

More green spaces will be created, linking up to green networks islandwide. An automated waste collection system - with separate waste and recycling chutes - will also be implemented.

Artist's impression of open spaces and courtyards in Bayshore. (Image: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

UPCOMING PRECINCTS BAYSHORE, HOLLAND PLAIN, KAMPONG BUGIS

The largest of the three precincts is Bayshore, a 60-hectare district located beside East Coast Park.

It will have the capacity for about 12,500 public and private homes, and is slated for launch after 2024, when the Bayshore and Bedok South train stations are completed.

A 1km main street is set to run through the precinct, and will be lined with parks, shops and other amenities such as childcare and elderly facilities.

According to URA, the planning of the precinct will anticipate changes in technology over time, to adapt to changing needs.

For example, roads will eventually be reduced from three to two lanes. The future use of autonomous vehicles may also help free up more space for wider pavements and more parks.

Another precinct to be developed is Holland Plain, which will be launched from 2021. Located near King Albert Park station and the Rail Corridor, the 34-hectare area may yield about 2,500 private units.

Artist's impression of proposed wetland park along Bukit Timah First Diversion Canal at Holland Plain, with water management and recreational features. (Image: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

A wetland park and community plain are planned to cover more than 30 per cent of the entire area. Features such as skyrise greenery within private developments and green routes will also be designed throughout the district.

Such skyrise greenery can help lower ambient temperatures by around 3°C, and help clear storm water runoff, URA said.

Artist's impression of proposed community plain at Holland Plain. (Image: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

The first site to be launched will be Kampong Bugis over the next one to two years. The 17-hectare area - the smallest of the three districts - will house about 4,000 private units.

The area will include three train stations - Lavender, Kallang and the upcoming Bendemeer station.

A master developer will be appointed to plan and implement the precinct's developments and public infrastructure.

Interested developers will be invited to pitch their concepts in line with a set of broad criteria.

The neighbourhood will be designed for residents who use public transport and "active mobility modes" such as cycling and walking. As such, car park provisions can be adjusted to one lot for every two residential units, URA said. Currently, one car park lot is available for every private residential unit.

Touted as a 15-minute cycle away from the city, the upcoming precinct will tap into the planned extension of the Bishan-to-City cycling route across Kampong Bugis, linking up park connectors in the area.

The nearby Kallang Riverside Park will also be transformed into a waterfront park.

Artist's impression of proposed Kallang Riverside Park waterfront. (Image: Urban Redevelopment Authority)

For the first time, a district-wide pneumatic waste conveyance system - also known as an automated waste collection system - will be adopted. Buildings will have separate chutes for waste and recyclables, which will be collected from a centralised station.

URA is seeking public feedback on the plans for the upcoming precincts and proposals will be on display at the URA Centre atrium until Nov 20. Members of the public can also give their feedback online at ura.sg/futurehoods.