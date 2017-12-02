19 arrested for various offences in Geylang

SINGAPORE: Nineteen men have been arrested during an overnight operation in Geylang that ended in the wee hours of Saturday (Dec 2).

The police said that the suspects, aged between 17 and 63, were arrested for various offences.

Seventeen of them are suspected of being members of unlawful societies. One was arrested for "fraudulent possession" while the other had a warrant of arrest out for him.

Investigations against the men are ongoing.

The overnight operation covered the streets and entertainment outlets in Geylang, and the police were joined by officers from the Health Sciences Authority.

"The police will continue to work with other enforcement agencies to come down hard against those pre-disposed to crime and illegal activities," it said in a news release.