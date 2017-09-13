19 arrested in vice crackdown in north-east Singapore

SINGAPORE: Fourteen men and five women were arrested in an operation across north-eastern Singapore cracking down on drugs, prostitutes operating from residential areas, as well as a gambling den in a food centre.

In 20-hour operation on Monday and Tuesday, officers carried out checks on homes in Ang Mo Kio, Hougang, Yishun, Sengkang, Serangoon and Yio Chu Kang, the Singapore Police Force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Central Narcotics Bureau said in a joint news release on Wednesday (Sep 13).

The checks were part of ongoing efforts to clamp down on illegal activities in such premises, they added.

Five men and a woman were arrested for drug-related offences.



Four women were arrested for allegedly advertising sexual services online and operating from residential areas.



Officers also busted a gambling den that was operating in a food centre and arrested nine men.

In addition, two massage outlets were found to have breached licensing conditions. One of the outlets was also found to have breached fire safety regulations, authorities said.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.