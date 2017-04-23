19-year-old to be charged over Nissan-Toyota crash near Stadium Road

SINGAPORE: A man will be charged in court over his involvement in an accident between two cars on Aug 27 last year, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release on Sunday (Apr 23).

Authorities said he will be charged on Monday for committing a rash act causing grievous hurt. If found guilty, the 19-year-old faces a jail sentence of up to four years, a maximum fine of S$10,000 or both.

The accident at an open-space carpark near Stadium Road saw both cars heavily damaged after the teen reportedly crashed a Nissan GT-R into a Toyota car. A 65-year-old man also “sustained serious injuries” from the crash.





According to police, the Nissan GT-R was believed to have been travelling at high speed prior to the collision, which occurred at about 5.45pm.

The suspect was arrested on Aug 29.