190 users of online diabetes test receive wrong result due to 'software error'

SINGAPORE: About 190 people received an inaccurate result after completing an online survey which assesses whether they are at risk of diabetes, said the Health Promotion Board (HPB) on Friday (Sep 22).

Those affected received a wrong Body Mass Index (BMI) risk score, and were deemed "not at risk" of diabetes.

HPB said the error was due to a "software error" in the Diabetes Risk Assessment tool, which was launched on Sep 1. It is part of efforts to raise awareness of the growing health problem and get more people to be screened early.

The 190 affected users are among 33,000 people who have completed the assessment, HPB said, adding that the error was rectified on Sep 20 at 1pm.

"We have performed further refinements since then. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused," said HPB in a media statement.

"We have been contacting affected users who have provided their contact details to advise them to retake the Diabetes Risk Assessment. We also encourage other users who are concerned about their results to retake the assessment."

The online self-assessment tool, which is free, evaluates information such as gender, family history of diabetes and BMI. If the results indicate that an individual is at risk of diabetes, they will be able to make use of HPB's subsidies to undergo a full screening for S$5.