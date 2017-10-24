1kg of heroin seized from suspected Singaporean drug trafficker

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old suspected drug trafficker was arrested at the traffic junction under the Woodsville Flyover in the early hours of Tuesday (Oct 24), the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said in a media release on the same day.

A small amount of Ice and cash amounting to S$2,400 was found on the Singaporean man.



CNB officers searched his bicycle and found 1kg of heroin and another 25g of Ice.

The drugs seized are estimated to be worth about S$107,000, CNB said.

Investigations are ongoing. The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine (or pure heroin) trafficked exceeds 15g. That amount is equivalent to 1,250 straws, which is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week, said CNB.