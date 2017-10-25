1kg of heroin seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old Malaysian man was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 25) after a kilogramme of heroin was seized at Woodlands Checkpoint, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority and Central Narcotics Bureau said in a joint news release on the same day.

The man arrived at the checkpoint on a Malaysia-registered motorcycle at about 6.30am and was stopped for further checks.

Officers found two bundles of heroin under the seat of the man's motorcycle.

The drugs are estimated to be worth about S$106,000.

Investigations are ongoing.



This is the second arrest in as many days involving a similar amount of heroin.



On Tuesday, a Singaporean man was arrested under Woodsville Flyover with a kilogramme of heroin on his bicycle.

The Misuse of Drugs Act provides for the death penalty if the amount of diamorphine (or pure heroin) trafficked exceeds 15g. That amount is equivalent to 1,250 straws, which is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 180 abusers for a week, the authorities said.

