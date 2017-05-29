2,250 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers seized 2,250 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes from a Malaysia-registered tanker truck at Woodlands Checkpoint last Friday (May 26), the ICA said in a press release.

The tanker truck, which was driven by a 36-year-old Malaysian man, was directed for further checks when it arrived at the checkpoint at about 11pm.

Duty-unpaid cigarettes were found concealed in a modified compartment at the base of the tanker. (Photo: ICA)

During the course of these checks, ICA officers found the cartons of cigarettes concealed in a modified compartment of the tanker, and the driver, cigarettes and truck were handed over to Singapore Customs for further investigations.

The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$174,600 and S$12,940 respectively.

