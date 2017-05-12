2,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes seized at Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: A total of 2,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes in a Malaysian-registered truck were seized at Tuas Checkpoint on Thursday (May 11), said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

The 40-footer truck, which was carrying a consignment declared as storage cabinets, was passing through the checkpoint at about 5.20am when officers stopped it for further checks.



They noticed anomalies in the scanned images of the cargo and found the contraband cigarettes hidden in the consignment, said ICA in a news release on Friday.

It added that the total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about S$194,000 and S$14,370 respectively.

The driver - a 31-year-old Malaysian man - the truck and the cigarettes were handed over to Singapore Customs for investigations.

