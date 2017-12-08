2.6kg of synthetic cannabis seized in Yishun, 2 men arrested

SINGAPORE: Two men were arrested and about 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis seized in an operation on Wednesday (Dec 6) conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and supported by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

On Dec 6, CNB officers were observing two suspected drug offenders in the vicinity of Yishun Industrial Street 1. The suspects – male Singaporeans aged 40 and 45 years – were spotted separately entering a unit in an industrial building.

Following further observations, CNB officers raided the unit and arrested the men. The officers quickly exited the unit with the two suspects upon noticing the presence of a pungent smell.

A tray containing synthetic cannabis, seized in a CNB operation on Dec 6, 2017. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

SCDF deployed a team of Hazardous Materials specialists in fully-encapsulated suits to investigate the odour. The air within the room was ascertained to be hazardous and controlled ventilation of the unit was carried out. Once the unit was assessed to be safe to enter, CNB and HSA officers proceeded to conduct a thorough search of the premises.

A total of about 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis and 500g of an unknown powdery substance were recovered from within the unit.

The two men are being investigated for unauthorised manufacture of controlled drugs. If convicted of unauthorised manufacturing of a Class A controlled drug, the two face a minimum of 10 years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane.