2 Arab Street restaurants fined S$12,300 for selling shisha

SINGAPORE: Two restaurants on Arab Street were fined a total of S$12,300 on Tuesday (Jun 20) for selling shisha without a valid licence, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said.

Rupesh Kumar Singh, the director of Nasrin Restaurant at 58 Arab Street, was fined S$10,500. Sufi Corner at 56 Arab Street, which is owned by Singh under a separate company, was fined S$1,800. Both restaurants were found to have illegally sold shisha on seven occasions.

Both restaurants had their tobacco retail licences revoked in 2014 for tobacco-related offences. Despite that, they continued to sell shisha on multiple occasions to customers from September 2014 to November 2014, the HSA said.

Singapore banned the sale of shisha on Nov 28, 2014, although existing licensed retailers were allowed to continue selling shisha until Jul 31 last year.

HSA on Wednesday reiterated that shisha smoking is a “dangerous activity” and more harmful than cigarette smoking.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Contrary to popular belief, even after it has been passed through water, shisha smoke contains high levels of toxic compounds. In fact, the burning of tobacco in a shisha pipe using charcoal actually produces high levels of carbon monoxide, nicotine and cancer-causing chemicals than cigarettes,” it said.