2 arrested after 41-year-old man found dead in Geylang

SINGAPORE: Two Bangladeshi men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 41-year-old man in Geylang on Sunday (Jul 9).



The suspects, aged 30 and 34, were arrested separately on Sunday and Monday, said the police in a news release.

The victim was found lying motionless at Geylang Lorong 24A on Sunday morning and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at about 8.05am.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man was found with injuries on his head and upper body.

The case has been classified as an unnatural death by the police.



The 34-year-old suspect will be charged in court on Tuesday for voluntarily causing grievous hurt. If convicted, he faces a maximum jail term of 10 years, caning or a fine.



The police said investigations against the other suspect are still ongoing.