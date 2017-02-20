2 arrested for misusing boarding passes at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Two people have been arrested in separate cases of allegedly misusing their boarding passes at the transit area of Changi Airport, the Singapore Police Force said on Monday (Feb 20).

The police said one of the accused allegedly misused a boarding pass to send off his relatives in the transit area, while the other tried to make a fraudulent Goods and Services Tax (GST) claim in the area. They were arrested last Thursday and Friday.

Last month alone, 10 people were arrested for misusing boarding passes, said the police, compared to 28 arrests for the same offence for the whole of 2016.

"The police would like to remind all passengers that the transit areas of Changi Airport are gazetted as protected places," the authorities said in a statement.



"Those who misuse their boarding passes to enter the transit areas, with no intention to proceed to their next destinations, are liable for an offence under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act."



Those convicted under the Act may be jailed for up to two years, fined S$1,000 or both.