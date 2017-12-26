2 arrested for molest cases at Sentosa, Chinese Garden MRT on Christmas Day

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 24 and 30, have been arrested in two separate cases of outrage of modesty that were reported on Monday (Dec 25).

In the first case, two women, aged 33 and 38, filed a report at 9pm stating that they had been molested at Palawan Beach in Sentosa.

The 24-year-old suspect in this incident was arrested on the same day after investigations, police said in a media statement on Tuesday.

In the second case, a 31-year-old woman reported at about 9pm that she had been molested along a walkway at Chinese Garden MRT station. Investigations led to the arrest of the 30-year-old suspect on the same day as well.

Both men will be charged on Dec 27 and if found guilty, they may be imprisoned for up to two years, fined and/or caned.