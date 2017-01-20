2 arrested for selling counterfeit luxury goods at Far East Plaza

SINGAPORE: Two women, aged 30 and 44, have been arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit luxury goods at Far East Plaza.

More than 900 items were seized, including counterfeit Hermes bags as well as fake Louboutin, Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent shoes.





(Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The two women were arrested on Thursday after officers held simultaneous raids at five retail shops in a shopping mall along Scotts Road, police said in a news release on Friday (Jan 20).

Channel NewsAsia understands that the mall in question is Far East Plaza.

Police added that the 900 trademark-infringing items seized include footwear, clothing, bags, watches, pouches, wallets, belts, scarfs and labels, with an estimated street value of S$200,000.





(Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

If found guilty of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks, they could be fined up to S$100,000 or jailed for up to five years, or both.