2 arrested for trying to swim to Singapore illegally

SINGAPORE: Two Bangladeshi men, aged 36 and 37, have been arrested for unlawful entry into Singapore after they were found swimming at the sea off Woodlands Waterfront, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Wednesday (Feb 1).

In a joint press release, the authorities said they spotted the men at about 1.44am on Wednesday and immediately worked to apprehend them. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

If convicted of overstaying or illegal entry, the suspects face a jail term of up to six months and a minimum of three strokes of the cane. The penalty for illegal departure from Singapore is a fine of up to S$2,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

"The ICA and Police Coast Guard take a serious view of attempts to overstay, enter or depart Singapore illegally," the agencies said.



They added that the security checks at the borders are critical to the nation’s security and that they would continue to conduct such checks to prevent attempts to smuggle both people and contraband items.