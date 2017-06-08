2 arrested in police raids at Lavender Street, Jalan Besar massage parlours

SINGAPORE: Two women were arrested when the police raided massage parlours in Lavender Street and Jalan Besar in a two-day operation, the Singapore Police Force said on Thursday (Jun 8).

The women, aged 29 and 46, were arrested for offences under the Women’s Charter the police said. Massage beds, shower cubicles and other paraphernalia were seized from the outlets.

A room in one of the massage parlours raided by the police. (Photo: SPF)

A total of 18 women from five massage parlours were checked in the raids on Wednesday and Thursday.



Some of the women working at the massage parlours that were raided by police. (Photo: SPF)

Actions will be taken against the five outlets for offences under the Massage Establishments Act, the police said, adding that investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

The operation is part of ongoing enforcement efforts to clamp down on illicit activities, Assistant Commissioner of Police Arthur Law said.