2 arrested over Hari Raya cakes and cookies scam

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old woman and a 32-year-old man have been arrested for allegedly cheating victims by advertising the sale of Hari Raya cakes and cookies online, but not delivering them after orders were made.



This was done through Instagram, said the police in a news release on Friday (Jun 30). Channel NewsAsia understands that the suspects are a couple and had been working together in the scam.

Several police reports were made between Jun 19 and Jun 21 from victims who said they did not receive the goods after making payment for their orders. They were also not able to contact the sellers on their Instagram account rayabakesale.

Following investigations, police arrested the two suspects on Thursday. The woman will be charged on Saturday with the offence of cheating, while investigations against the man are ongoing.

If convicted, the woman faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

Police have advised members of the public to buy from official retail platforms and take the following precautions when shopping online:

- Bear in mind that the party you are dealing with online is a stranger. Before performing a transaction, find out how the online site safeguards your interest or can help you resolve disputes;



- Whenever possible, pay only on delivery;



- If advanced payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to release your payment to the seller only upon your receipt of the item.

