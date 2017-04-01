2 assisting with police investigation into Jurong Point kidnapping hoax

SINGAPORE: Two people are assisting the police with their investigations into the false message of a kidnapping at Jurong Point Shopping Centre, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Apr 1).

The message, which was circulated on social media, claimed that two men had been arrested after two children were kidnapped at the mall. The police said on Thursday that the message was not true and that no such reports had been made.

A 45-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman are assisting with investigations into an offence of causing alarm under Section 4 of the Protection from Harassment Act, SPF said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, the pair face a fine of up to S$5,000 each.

SPF urged members of the public not to spread unsubstantiated information that could cause public alarm. “The police take a very stern view against anyone who knowingly spreads false information to mislead the public and will not hesitate to take action against such individuals.”