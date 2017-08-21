2 Australian start-ups sign medical tech, shipping deals with Singapore partners

SINGAPORE: Singapore is all set to work closer with Australia in the fields of medical technology and shipping after several agreements were signed on Monday (Aug 21) between various companies and research institutions from both countries.



The agreements signed involve Australian start-ups - Anatomics and CEC Systems - currently operating in Singapore under Australia’s Landing Pad programme, which works to help Australian start-ups integrate into a partner nation and region.

Anatomics, a medical technology company which creates products tailored for each patient's needs, will be working with Nanyang Technological University (NTU) to research and develop new 3D printing materials and smart implants for medical devices.



The company also inked a joint venture with manufacturing firm Ultra Clean Technologies (UCT) Singapore to commercialise their 3D-printed personalised medical devices to the Asian market.



UCT Singapore launched a 3D printing facility in Woodlands back in 2005.



The companies declined to reveal the cost of the joint venture and the stake each will hold, but Mr Srinivas Bhaylahalli, Anatomics' vice president of business development in Asia, said that the "partnership" will be "equal", with Anatomics taking the lead.



They plan to hire 18 to 20 people over the next three years, mainly in the field of bioengineering.



The new entity will focus on reaching out to more healthcare institutions in Asia to sell and distribute their products. It will also look into developing smart medical devices, such as electronic implants, that release vital statistics from the patient's body, he said.



Shipping and logistics technology solutions company CEC Systems, meanwhile, has tied-up with Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research’s (A*STAR) Singapore Institute of Manufacturing Technology (SIMTech) to work on a collapsible shipping container called the COLLAPSECON.



According to a press release from the Australian High Commission in Singapore, SIMTech will help CEC in research, testing, and simulations to improve the COLLAPSECON.



Under the Landing Pad programme, these start-ups receive support from the Australian Trade and Investment Commission and take up a 90-day stint at one of the programme’s five offices around the world.



Singapore’s Landing Pad manager, Mr Joseph Ziegler, said that both Anatomics and CEC will have offices in Singapore permanently even after their term ends in September.