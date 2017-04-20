2 cases of Zika confirmed at Glasgow Road in Kovan

SINGAPORE: Two cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection have been confirmed at the Glasgow Road area near Kovan, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Apr 20).

Both cases are residents in the area, it added.

NEA said it was notified of the cluster on Thursday and has started vector control operations and outreach efforts at the cluster area. It urged residents to maintain vigilance and continue to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats, as there could still be asymptomatic or mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus if there are mosquitoes in the vicinity.

The agency said: "NEA has been conducting preventive inspections in the vicinity even before the cluster at Glasgow Road area was notified to detect and destroy any potential mosquito breeding habitats."



An additional case has also been confirmed at Poh Huat Road West, NEA said, expanding the original cluster at the Poh Huat Terrace and Terrasse Lane area. Two cases were confirmed at this cluster on Apr 11.



The number of cases reported at the Flower Road and Hendry Close cluster remains at two, the agency added.

NEA said that it is continuing with vector control operations in the Flower Road, Hendry Close and Poh Huat Road West cluster areas.