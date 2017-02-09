2 cats found dead with bodies slit in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Two new cases of grisly cat deaths have emerged in Yishun on Thursday (Feb 9) - one involving a cat whose throat was slit and the other had its stomach cut open.



According to the Facebook page of Yishun 326 Tabby cat - a group of volunteers who rescue and treat community cats - the cat with the slit throat was found on a road divider near Yishun MRT. This is the second time that a dead cat was found in the same location, said the group.

Hours later, it posted a photo of another cat found behind Khoo Teck Puat Hospital with its stomach slit open, adding that Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) caregivers were on the scene.





The cat found with its stomach cut open. (Photo: Yishun 326 Tabby Cat)

“We plead all to keep a lookout for suspicious persons in the neighbourhood,” the animal rescue group wrote.

Responding to queries from Channel NewsAsia, AVA said it has collected the carcasses of both cats for investigations.

“Members of the public who have information on these cases (such as photographic or video evidence, witnesses) can contact AVA at 1800-476-1600,” a spokesperson said. “All information provided will be kept in strict confidence.”

Yishun has seen a spate of cat abuse cases, which prompted Member of Parliament Louis Ng to beef up a grassroots response team to gather evidence and conduct patrols in the neighbourhood.

Last June, 41-year-old Lee Wai Leong became the first person to be convicted and sentenced under enhanced animal cruelty laws for throwing a cat 13 storeys to its death. Lee, who suffers from moderate intellectual disability, was sentenced to 18 months’ probation.