2 construction companies, 1 worker fined for illegal plumbing works

SINGAPORE: Two construction companies and a worker have been fined a total of S$8,400 for carrying out water service works without the required licences, national water agency PUB said on Wednesday (Aug 16).

These were three separate offences by S L Goh Builder, Authentic Builder and worker Goay Keat Pin.

Among them, S L Goh Building was fined the largest sum of S$4,000 for works done at a construction site of a terrace house at Lentor Place.

The company had instructed a worker without a water service plumber licence to alter an existing potable water pipe and install a tap to draw water for construction.



This is the company's ninth offence. In 2011 alone, it committed seven similar offences at construction sites of private homes in various locations, said PUB.

The other construction firm, Authentic Builder, was fined S$2,500 after a PUB site inspection last October found that it had instructed two unlicensed workers to replace a potable water pipe and install two new taps at a terrace unit at Faber Heights.



The two workers were issued with a "stern warning" from PUB as it was their first offence, the agency said.

Also in October 2016, PUB found that Goay Keat Pin - a worker with Beaux Monde Creations - installed a potable water pipe with taps and connected it to an existing water meter to draw water for renovation work at a terrace unit at Lorong L Telok Kurau.

Goay, who did not have a water service plumber licence, was a repeat offender. He committed a similar offence between November 2015 and March 2016 at a factory unit at Hillview Terrace and was offered a composition sum of S$500.

For the latest offence, he was fined S$1,900, or four days' imprisonment in default of payment. His employer was a first-time offender and offered a composition sum of S$1,000.

In its news release, PUB reiterated that water service work on potable water pipes and fittings must only be carried out by licensed water service plumbers, in order to safeguard public health and ensure good water supply.

Where the work involves the design of a water service installation which includes pumps and water tanks, a professional engineer registered by the Professional Engineers Board must be engaged for the design and supervision of the work, it added.