2 dead, 5 hurt after accident involving several motorcycles on BKE

SINGAPORE: Two people were killed and five others injured after a serious accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday afternoon (Mar 11), involving at least six motorcycles and a van.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at 3.50pm to the incident which happened after the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit, towards Woodlands.





(Photo: ‎Aishah Osman/ Facebook)

A video circulating on Whatsapp shows several motorcyclists lying motionless on the ground, with at least two of them bleeding. Some motorcycles had fallen on their side, items like bags and footwear were strewn on the road and one person had landed on the grass patch over the road railing.

At least one motorcycle had a Johor licence plate number.

SCDF said the injured were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital and two men were pronounced dead on arrival.





(Photo: Lee Hing Kit Derrick/ Facebook)

The accident caused a congestion stretching to the Mandai Road entrance, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a tweet at about 5.15pm. Motorists were advised to avoid the extreme left lane.