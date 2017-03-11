2 dead, 6 hurt after serious accident along BKE; driver arrested

SINGAPORE: Two motorcyclists were killed and six others injured after a serious accident along the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) on Saturday afternoon (Mar 11), involving nine motorcycles and a van.

The driver of the van, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested for rash act causing death, said the police, adding that his driving licence has been suspended with immediate effect.

The accident happened at the stretch after the Seletar Expressway (SLE) exit, towards Woodlands, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 3.50pm.





(Photo: ‎Aishah Osman/ Facebook)

A video circulating on WhatsApp shows several motorcyclists lying motionless on the ground, with at least two of them bleeding. Some motorcycles had fallen on their side, items like bags and footwear were strewn on the road and one person had landed on the grass patch over the road railing.

At least one motorcycle had a Johor licence plate number.

Police said the two motorcyclists, aged 34 and 50, were pronounced dead at the scene. The injured were sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.





(Photo: Lee Hing Kit Derrick/ Facebook)

The accident caused a congestion stretching to the Mandai Road entrance, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a tweet at about 5.15pm. Motorists were advised to avoid the extreme left lane.

Police said investigations are ongoing and urged members of the public not to circulate photos or videos of the victims, out of respect for their families.