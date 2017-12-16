2 dead in car accident outside Istana, 1 injured

SINGAPORE: Two people were killed after their car crashed near the gates of the Istana on Saturday morning (Dec 16).

The police said they were alerted at about 6.05am, adding that the accident happened at the rear gate of the Istana along Cavenagh Road.



The driver, a 25-year-old man, and a female passenger, 21, were unconscious when they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. They later died from their injuries.

Another passenger, a 28-year-old man, was taken conscious to the same hospital. Channel NewsAsia understands that the passengers were a couple, and that they were both seated in the back seat.



Police investigations are ongoing.