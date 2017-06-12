2 employers charged for not getting work injury insurance for workers

SINGAPORE: Two employers in Singapore have been charged for not buying work injury insurance for 25 of their employees, the Ministry of Manpower said on Monday (Jun 12).

Extrovert Engineering and Suriakumar Ridgeway, the sole proprietor of Ridgeway Marine and Construction, were charged last Thursday, and both face a total of 25 counts under the Work Injury Compensation Act, the press release said.

On May 30, 2015, Bangladeshi worker Sujan Ahmed Late Ali Ahmed, hired by Ridgeway, injured his right elbow and back after falling from a ladder at work. Investigations showed that Suriakumar Ridgeway did not get work injury compensation insurance for all 11 employees, including Mr Sujan.

The sole proprietor also faces an additional charge for failing to pay Mr Sujan compensation S$9,144.97 as ordered by the Assistant Commissioner of Work Injury Compensation, the ministry said.

As for Extrovert Engineering, investigations showed that it only obtained the work injury compensation insurance for eight of its 22 workers. This was found out after one of its Bangladeshi workers, Ali Syed Rubel, dislocated his left shoulder after falling from a ladder at work on Mar 22 last year, MOM said. He was one of the 14 workers not covered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company subsequently paid Mr Ali Syed compensation amounting to S$5,973,14.

"Work injury compensation insurance is not only a requirement by law but protects employers against workplace liabilities," the ministry said, adding that it will "deal severely" with employers who do not purchase the insurance.