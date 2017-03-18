2 entertainment outlets at Sentosa Gateway found to have breached licensing rules

SINGAPORE: Two entertainment outlets at Sentosa Gateway were found to have breached licensing controls on Saturday (Mar 18) during a multi-agency operation led by the Clementi Police Division.

The operation, held in the wee hours of Saturday, saw six entertainment outlets along Sentosa Gateway checked for possible contraventions of public entertainment licensing conditions. Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Traffic Police and Central Narcotics Bureau supported the operation.

The checks come nearly a week after a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death at St James Power Station at Sentosa Gateway. Five people have been arrested for the murder and four of them have been charged.





(Photo: Calvin Seah)

Police also conducted checks on 40 people and two people were arrested for using abusive language towards public servants.

Investigations against the two are ongoing, police said.



An enforcement operation against drink driving was also conducted at Telok Blangah Road. A total of 22 motorists were checked.