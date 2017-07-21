2 former RSAF engineers charged with corruption

SINGAPORE: Two former Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) engineers were charged with corruption-related offences on Friday (Jul 21), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said.

Rajkumar Padmanthan faces 251 charges, including cheating the Government by concealing his ownership of Goodwill Aviations System, a firm he had recommended to RSAF for aircraft system repair and maintenance works. As a result, RSAF contracted and paid the firm S$869,000.

He also recommended Eagle Flight Aviation Services, a firm he had an interest in, as a contractor. The firm was contracted by RSAF and paid S$633,000.

Rajkumar was also found to have concealed the fact that another firm he had recommended to RSAF, Duratech Engineering, would subcontract the work to Goodwill or Eagle Flight. Duratech was paid S$259,000 for repair and maintenance works.

Another former RSAF engineer, Sung Way Xiong, was charged with agreeing to accept an unknown sum of money and future employment from Rajkumar by providing him with restricted pricing information.

Jeevan Arumugam, owner of Eagle Flight, was charged with 67 counts of conspiring with Rajkumar by deliberately concealing the latter's interest in the business.

In its news release, CPIB said it takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts.

"Employees should not have official dealings with companies that they have a personal or vested interest in or use corrupt means to obtain confidential information for competitive advantage," it said.