2 Indonesians suspected of supporting IS deported from Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two Indonesians have been deported after it was established that one of them intended to travel to Syria via Singapore with the assistance of the second individual, Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs confirmed to Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Dec 29). Both are suspected Islamic State supporters, the Jakarta Post reported.



"Singapore authorities informed their Indonesian counterparts before the deportation," a MHA spokesperson said.

The Jakarta Post said the two include a 40-year-old man living in Batam and a 40-year-old woman born in West Java.

A spokesperson for Riau Islands Police Saptono Erlangga said both have been handed over to the police. "The Batam Police, together with the Immigration Office, are now investigating the two individuals,” Erlangga said, according to the Jakarta Post.

He added that the duo was questioned at HarbourFront Centre's immigration checkpoint, which serves Batam-Singapore ferry routes. During the interrogation, both admitted they were planning to depart for Syria, the report said.

The pair was reportedly deported to Batam after being questioned for almost 24 hours.

In February this year, four Indonesians aged between 15 and 29 were deported from Singapore while allegedly en route to Syria to join Islamic State. They were believed to be followers of a radical Indonesian ideologue who is currently in jail for terrorism.