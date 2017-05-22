2 injured after accident involving speeding car on SLE

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital on Sunday evening (May 21) after an accident along the Seletar Expressway (SLE) involving what appeared to be a speeding car.



Video footage posted on the Singapore Road Accident Facebook page showed two vehicles - a blue and a white car - travelling at high speed in the rain. They were allegedly racing each other, according to the post.



The blue car later crashed into a lamp post which toppled, and its bonnet and boot appeared to be damaged.



This happened along the stretch of SLE towards the Central Expressway (CTE).

Police said they were alerted to the incident at about 5pm on Sunday, adding that a man and a woman in their twenties were conscious when taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.