2 injured after batteries explode in e-scooter store, cause fire at Delta House

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 28 and 49, were taken to hospital with minor burn injuries, after batteries exploded at FalconPEV e-scooter store at Delta House on Friday morning (Dec 15).

Channel NewsAsia understands the two are employees of the store, which is located at level six of the building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 2 Alexandra Road at around 11am.

The fire involved an e-scooter and was put out with a fire extinguisher, said SCDF.

The two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.