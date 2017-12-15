2 injured after batteries explode in e-scooter store, causing fire at Delta House

There has been a spike in fire incidents involving personal mobility devices, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 28 and 49, were taken to hospital with minor burn injuries, after batteries exploded at FalconPEV e-scooter store at Delta House on Friday morning (Dec 15).

Channel NewsAsia understands the two are employees of the store, which is located at level six of the building.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 2, Alexandra Road at around 11am.

The fire involved an e-scooter and was put out with a fire extinguisher, said SCDF.

The two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

A fire broke out at Delta House on Friday (Dec 15). (Photo: Channel NewsAsia reader)

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire happened while repair works were being carried out on personal mobility devices, SCDF said in an update on Facebook.



It added that it was alerted to two other fire incidents involving personal mobility devices on Friday - one at Block 114, Pasir Ris Street 11 and another at Sembawang Park.

Both fires also happened while repair works were being carried out on personal mobility devices, but no injuries were reported for those incidents.

SCDF noted that there has been a spike in fire incidents involving such devices, with 38 cases of fire involving personal mobility devices from January to October this year, compared to 25 cases over the same period last year.



SCDF reminded members of the public to take their devices to a retailer if they suspect a fault instead of attempting to repair them on their own.



