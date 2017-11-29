2 injured after chain collision involving 2 tipper trucks, 1 lorry on PIE

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured after a chain collision involving two tipper trucks and one lorry occurred on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Nov 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi Airport after Lornie Road exit at about 3.30pm.

Two men were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with serious injuries, SCDF said. Both were conscious when taken to the hospital.

A 30-year-old driver was trapped in the driver's seat in the tipper truck after the collision. SCDF used hydraulic tools to extract him from the vehicle.

Channel NewsAsia understands that he suffered leg injuries.

The other injured man was the 37-year-old lorry driver.

It is understood that the order of collision started with the tipper trucks and subsequently, the lorry.

In a tweet at 3.47pm, the Land Transport Authority alerted drivers to avoid lanes three and four, saying that there was congestion till the Bukit Timah Road exit.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing, police said.