2 injured after chain collision involving 3 lorries on PIE

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured after a chain collision involving three lorries occurred on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Nov 29).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were alerted to the accident along the PIE towards Changi Airport after Lornie Road exit at about 3.30pm.

Two men were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with serious injuries, SCDF said.

A driver in his 40s was trapped in the driver's seat in the middle lorry after the collision. SCDF used hydraulic tools to extract him from the vehicle.

Channel NewsAsia understands that he suffered leg injuries.

Accident on PIE (towards Changi Airport) after Lornie Rd with congestion till Bukit Timah Rd exit. Avoid lanes 3 and 4 — LTATrafficNews (@LTAtrafficnews) November 29, 2017

In a tweet at 3.47pm, the Land Transport Authority alerted drivers to avoid lanes three and four, saying that there was congestion till Bukit Timah Road exit.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing, police said.