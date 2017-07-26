2 injured after motorcycle rams into stationary car on SLE

SINGAPORE: Two men were injured Monday morning (Jul 24) after the motorcycle they were on collided with a car that had stopped in the right-most lane on Seletar Expressway (SLE).



The accident took place at around 10.40am on the SLE towards the Bukit Timah Expressway before Lentor exit.



In a video posted on social media, the motorcycle was seen crashing into the back of the stationary car, which had its hazard lights on and its right door and boot open.

Both the 24-year-old motorcyclist and the 21-year-old pillion rider were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added that both men had leg injuries.

Investigations are ongoing, police said.