2 injured in 6-vehicle chain collision along PIE

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured after five cars and a van collided along the Pan Island Expressway (PIE) on Wednesday (Jun 14) afternoon.

The police were alerted to the incident near the Stevens Road exit at around 4.10pm. Two women - who were passengers in one of the cars - were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital with minor injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday afternoon, the Land Transport Authority warned of heavy traffic on the PIE towards Changi Airport after the Stevens Road exit, with congestion stretching up to the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE). Motorists were urged to avoid lanes one and two.

