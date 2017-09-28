2 injured in accident involving wild boar near Tuas Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured when a wild boar turned up at the Ayer Rajah Expressway on Thursday (Sep 28) morning, causing an accident.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it despatched an ambulance to the scene near Tuas Checkpoint, after receiving an alert at about 7.30am.

The injured duo - a 38-year-old male motorcyclist and his 35-year-old female pillion rider - were sent conscious to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, said police.

Photos posted on public Facebook group Traffic Report JBS show a group of motorcyclists gathered around the injured as the dead boar lay, apparently dead, on the road.

Facebook user Jackie Lim, who had uploaded the shots, said: "The wild boar caused a traffic accident", adding that it happened about 500m after the Tuas Checkpoint.

Wild boars have been spotted before in Tuas. Videos of a large herd gathering near the Tuas bus terminal were posted online in June. The video clips showed at least 20 standing on the road in front of the National Transport Workers' Union canteen.

