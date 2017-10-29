2 injured in chain collision on Tampines Expressway

SINGAPORE: Two people were injured in a multi-vehicle collision along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Thursday (Oct 26) morning.

The collision took place along the TPE towards Changi Airport before the Elias Road exit.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the accident at around 8.50am and dispatched an ambulance to the scene. Two people suffered injuries and were taken to Changi General Hospital, SCDF said.



Video of the accident on Facebook page Roads.sg showed that the collision involved at least two motorcycles and two cars, including a yellow CityCab taxi.







Video footage shows the taxi slowing down as a red Honda Vezel, unable to brake in time, smashes into it. A motorcycle manages to swerve around the two cars.

Another motorcycle follows, but the rider loses his balance as he brushes past the red car. A third motorcycle smashes into the back of the red car and breaks apart. Motorcycle parts were sent flying onto the road while the motorcyclist falls to one side.



Channel NewsAsia has contacted the police for more information on the accident.